Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director David A. Sachs Acquires 20,000 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) Director David A. Sachs bought 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,625. This trade represents a 17.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 54,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,717. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Terex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after acquiring an additional 285,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 269,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 166,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Terex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,885 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEX

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.