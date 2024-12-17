The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ANDE. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

