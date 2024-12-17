The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Baldwin Insurance Group

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

Institutional Trading of The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 191,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $8,643,250.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,512.60. This trade represents a 45.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 591,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,447,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of The Baldwin Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

BWIN opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.