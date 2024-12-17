The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Short Interest Down 6.8% in November

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Beachbody Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BODI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. 12,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16. Beachbody has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beachbody

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BODI. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beachbody in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beachbody during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. MSA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beachbody during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Beachbody during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beachbody during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

