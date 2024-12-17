The Global Smaller Companies Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:GSCT)

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GSCT stock opened at GBX 166.80 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £840.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,796.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.41. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.80 ($2.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

