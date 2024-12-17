Tidal Investments LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 249,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 139.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 7.8% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 62.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,301,000 after buying an additional 412,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Down 1.5 %

CCK stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

Get Our Latest Report on CCK

Insider Activity

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares in the company, valued at $54,524,572.94. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $958,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $2,478,049 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.