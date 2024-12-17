Tidal Investments LLC Increases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.