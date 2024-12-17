Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,266.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,255.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,207.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $800.76 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.