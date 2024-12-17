TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

TKO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.87. The company had a trading volume of 241,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,684. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.31 and a beta of 1.09. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $149.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,452,924.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,674,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,803,953.66. This represents a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 60,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. This trade represents a 3.60 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 337,447 shares of company stock worth $48,133,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

