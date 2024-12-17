Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 37,005 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,884,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 107.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,819,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,599 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,894,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,639,000 after buying an additional 4,267,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,083,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,735,000 after buying an additional 3,732,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,384,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after buying an additional 3,049,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IAMGOLD Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.