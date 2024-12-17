Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3,367.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.