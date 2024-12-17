Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 2,172.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERO. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ero Copper by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ero Copper by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of ERO opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

