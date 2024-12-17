Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.11 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

