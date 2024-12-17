Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 141,951 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,499% compared to the average daily volume of 3,944 call options.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 9,074,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,196,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.2423 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

