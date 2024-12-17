TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.49 and last traded at C$12.48. Approximately 880,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 582,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.