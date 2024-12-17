TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

TMDX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $63.42 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,642.53. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,417 shares of company stock worth $2,240,738. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.