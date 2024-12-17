Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Engages New Independent Auditor and Discloses Former Auditor ResignationOn November 15, 2024, Trident Acquisitions, operating as Lottery.com Inc., lodged a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, rev

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Trident Acquisitions’s 8K filing here.
Trident Acquisitions Company Profile
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
