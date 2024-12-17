Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.33 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48). Approximately 99,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 212,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Van Elle Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.56 million, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

Van Elle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a geotechnical and ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers ground investigation solutions, including cable percussion and rotary drilling, dynamic sampling and probing, and engineering data and reporting; static load, dynamic, and pile integrity testing services; geotechnical engineering solutions, such as compaction, and drilling and bulk infill grouting; and slope stabilization solutions comprising retaining structures, ground anchors, soil nails, and rock bolts and netting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.