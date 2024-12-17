VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Update

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,342,134 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.19% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

VanEck Robotics ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBOT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. 525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

