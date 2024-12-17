Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,171,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 2,501,728 shares.The stock last traded at $58.28 and had previously closed at $58.28.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.214 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
