Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,171,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 2,501,728 shares.The stock last traded at $58.28 and had previously closed at $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.214 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.