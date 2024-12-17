Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) vs. Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Financial Survey

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) and Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waystar and Veea”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waystar $791.01 million 7.69 -$51.33 million N/A N/A Veea N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Veea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waystar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waystar N/A N/A N/A Veea N/A N/A -20.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Veea shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Veea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Waystar and Veea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waystar 0 0 10 1 3.09 Veea 0 0 0 0 0.00

Waystar currently has a consensus price target of $32.90, suggesting a potential downside of 6.96%. Given Waystar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waystar is more favorable than Veea.

Summary

Waystar beats Veea on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

About Veea

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

