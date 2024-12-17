Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.19 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 110.70 ($1.40). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 19,800 shares.

Vianet Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

Vianet Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Vianet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.