Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,841 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 84.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,488,000 after purchasing an additional 112,866 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.7 %

HLNE stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.42 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.