Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 721,563 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 259,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 3.29.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $44,297.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,454.88. This trade represents a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,317,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,946,758.50. This trade represents a 14.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JANX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

