Virtu Financial LLC Invests $306,000 in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hayward by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hayward by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,872.04. The trade was a 16.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This represents a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

HAYW opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

