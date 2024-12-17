Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 214,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 145,528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 165.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,990,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,573,000 after purchasing an additional 617,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Redburn Atlantic lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

