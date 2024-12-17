Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,028 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

