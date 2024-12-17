Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VIST shares. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

VIST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 811,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,326. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,562,000 after acquiring an additional 302,138 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Vista Energy by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 160.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,435,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.