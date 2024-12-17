Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) CFO Steven M. Oreskovich Sells 16,666 Shares

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $564,810.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,727.38. This trade represents a 8.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. Waystar’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter valued at $9,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Waystar in the second quarter worth about $28,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Waystar in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth approximately $800,003,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

