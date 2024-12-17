Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

WBS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 111,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,065. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at $748,333.39. This trade represents a 21.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $581,965.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,738.37. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,105,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,522,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 631,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 959,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 619,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,146,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,320,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,229,000 after purchasing an additional 333,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

