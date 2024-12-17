Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for uniQure (QURE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) recently:

12/16/2024 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – uniQure was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2024 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $26.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

12/10/2024 – uniQure was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2024 – uniQure was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

12/10/2024 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2024 – uniQure had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2024 – uniQure had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – uniQure had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

uniQure Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,613. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,091.45. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in uniQure by 381.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.