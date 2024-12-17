Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in November

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,398,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 157,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 544,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of HOWL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 177,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

