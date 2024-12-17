WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $207.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

WEX opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. WEX has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in WEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 47.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

