Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

