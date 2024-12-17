Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 117.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3 %

Newmont stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

