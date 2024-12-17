Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 3,033 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Natera by 34.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.22 and a 52-week high of $175.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.87 and its 200-day moving average is $125.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $300,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,828.48. This represents a 22.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $377,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,217,479.44. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,963 shares of company stock worth $21,250,107 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

