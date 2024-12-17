Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 4,027 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $178.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.