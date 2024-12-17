Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $452,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.39. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.