Wise (LON:WISE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 998.50 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 997 ($12.65), with a volume of 11450851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 941.50 ($11.94).
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WISE shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.26) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.
