World Investment Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

World Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanara MedTech were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sanara MedTech by 323.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sanara MedTech by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $295.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech ( NASDAQ:SMTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

