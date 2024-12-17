World Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after buying an additional 696,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,564,000 after purchasing an additional 495,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,270,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.