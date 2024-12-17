World Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,042 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $9,759,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $8,346,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPLV opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

