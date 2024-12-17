Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 58000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Ximen Mining Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

