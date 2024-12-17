Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 11,827 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of RCUS opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.