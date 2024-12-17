Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,373 Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 9.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Navigator by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Navigator by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 62,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Stock Down 3.0 %

Navigator stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Navigator Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Navigator in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVGS

Navigator Profile

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.