Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $388,000 in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Winmark by 95.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 55.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 30.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Winmark by 35.4% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter valued at about $5,102,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $405.64 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $330.25 and a one year high of $431.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.43% and a net margin of 49.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $8.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $33.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.59, for a total transaction of $918,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,612,036.25. This represents a 4.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.11, for a total transaction of $570,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,456.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,071. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

