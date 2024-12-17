Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $128.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.28.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

