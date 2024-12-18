1,270 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Several analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

NYSE BOOT opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 2.14. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

