2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.55, but opened at $67.44. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 2,977,182 shares trading hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

