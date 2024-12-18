2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.55, but opened at $67.44. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 2,977,182 shares trading hands.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.