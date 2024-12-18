360 Capital Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TGP)

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony Pitt bought 50,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$32,310.63 ($20,449.77). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,308,670 shares of company stock valued at $829,541. Corporate insiders own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

